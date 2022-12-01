Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

What the Tech: How to find honest reviews on Amazon

By Jamey Tucker
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Trusting reviews on Amazon has been a tricky thing since the early days of online shopping.

When it comes down to two similar items in our cart, most of us will turn to what other Amazon shopPers think of the products. But we are all aware that reviews are not always trustworthy. Some reviews are fakes, and others are paid for.

Even reviews from “verified purchasers” are sometimes from people who are paid to not only buy the product from Amazon but leave a positive review.

In an attempt to offer more helpful reviews from trusted reviewers, Amazon launched “Vine Voices” several years ago.

MORE | What the Tech: How to spot scam websites

It is a program where customers receive products for free in exchange for well-written and helpful reviews.

Some Vine Voice reviewers have written about thousands of products they’ve received from Amazon. Those reviews are clearly labeled as “vine customers review of free product”.

Amazon is very upfront about which reviews are from Vine Voice customers. You cannot apply to be part of the program, in its description, Amazon states reviewers are chosen based on reviews they’ve written in the past and how many of those reviews have been rated as ‘helpful’ by other customers.

MORE | What the Tech: What are the top Google gift searches?

Vine Voice reviewers are not required to leave positive reviews, to the contrary, Amazon wants honest reviews that will be helpful to other customers. One Vine Voice reviewer we spoke to said they’ve received hundreds of products in the mail and that they are all in a category they’re most familiar with.

Other Vine Voice customers receive products in specific categories such as appliances, electronics, toys, and clothes. The products are theirs to keep in exchange for the written review.

MORE | What the Tech: How to help visitors get on your Wi-Fi

We found one Vine Voice reviewer who had written reviews of over 2,000 products, and most of them were labeled as free for review. So how do you get in on the program?

You cannot apply. Amazon invites customers into the program, and there is no place on Amazon’s website where one could inquire about being invited.

The best advice is to begin writing helpful reviews of every product you purchase from Amazon. While this does not, in any way, ensure you’ll receive an invitation, it is one step toward getting noticed.

You can also sign up for free samples from Amazon on certain products by going to www.amazon.com/samples.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large law enforcement presence converged on Westside High School in Augusta on Nov. 30, 2022.
School shooting hoax leaves Westside teens, parents shaken
Here are some scenes in viral video of deputies and occupants of an Augusta home on Glenn Hills...
Watch viral video of confrontation with deputies in Augusta
From left: Anjelika Figueroa, DeMichael Dawson, Savannah Piazzi, Shonna Powell, and Dawson...
Deputies rescue beaten ‘sex slave’ kept in cage; 5 arrested
Tyquan Dukes
Augustan gets prison for killing sister while playing with gun
Janae Shaniece Lewis, 28.
Local woman sought in deadly Florida hit-and-run

Latest News

Chevy Clay Sluder, 19.
19-year-old arrested in Emanuel County child molestation case
Organizers for the annual Trees for Troops event handed Christmas trees out to service members...
Organizers bring Christmas cheer to Fort Gordon service members
Trees for Troops event, tree lighting at Fort Gordon
Trees for Troops event, tree lighting at Fort Gordon
Child flu
With an early peak of cases, flu raises concerns in CSRA
Thomas Jefferson Academy
Send-off for Thomas Jefferson Academy football team