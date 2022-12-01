Warnock, Walker in dead heat for Ga. Senate seat, new poll finds

Submit Photos/Videos
Source: CNN/WSB/AP IMAGES/WARNOCK FOR GA SENATE/WALKER FOR GA SENATE/YOUTUBE HERSCHEL WALKER/GETTY IMAGES/YOUTUBE SENATE LEADERSHIP FUND/POOL/FOX NEWS
By Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022
ATLANTA (Atlanta News First) - A new poll ahead of next week’s nationally watched Senate runoff shows Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock is still locked in a virtual tie with Republican Herschel Walker.

The Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey of Georgia voters ahead of the Dec. 6 runoff finds Warnock with 49% support and Walker with 47%, with 4% undecided.

With undecided voters’ support allocated, Warnock leads 51% to 49%. The poll’s margin of error is plus/minus 3.2 percentage points, and was conducted Nov. 28-30, 2022, among 888 very likely voters.

MORE COVERAGE:

“Warnock’s base lies with voters under 50, a 55% majority support him for re-election, whereas Walker holds a similar 55% majority among voters over 50,” said Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling, said. “The early vote breaks for Warnock by about 29 points, 63% to 34%, whereas those who have yet to cast their ballot break for Walker by eight points 52% to 44%.”

Regardless of whom voters support, 57% expect Warnock to be re-elected, while 43% expect Walker to win.

“Despite the ballot test being well within the poll’s margin of error, a Walker win would surprise the majority of voters,” Kimball said. “About one in five Republicans expect their nominee to lose. This reflects a significant shift since the last pre-general election poll earlier this month, where voters were nearly 50-50 if Warnock or Walker would win.”

President Joe Biden holds a 42% approval among Georgia runoff voters, while 52% disapprove of the job he is doing. Since the final pre-general election Emerson poll, Biden’s approval has increased by one percentage point and his disapproval has held at 52%.

In a hypothetical 2024 presidential election between Biden and Donald Trump, 44% of runoff voters would vote for Biden and 43% for Trump. Eleven percent would vote for someone else and 2% are undecided. However, in an election between Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, 47% would vote for DeSantis and 43% for Biden. Six percent would vote for someone else and 4% are undecided.

“Among Georgia independent voters, Biden leads Trump by six points in a hypothetical contest, with 20% supporting ‘someone else,’” Kimball said. “However, when the matchup is Biden vs. DeSantis, the Republican leads by three points, and only 8% support ‘someone else.’”

The economy remains the top issue for Georgia voters, with 43% saying it is the most important issue in determining their vote in the runoff, followed by “threats to democracy” (13%) and abortion access (12%). Since the general election, the economy has decreased in concern by three percentage points, while concern for “threats to democracy” and abortion access have increased one point respectively.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

