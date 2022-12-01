Submit Photos/Videos
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Thomas Jefferson Academy looks for 4th straight state title

By Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MACON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With high hopes, the Thomas Jefferson Academy football team has made it to the state championship game.

The word dynasty isn’t always thrown around in sports because the bar has to be set high to achieve one. But we could be witnessing a dynasty by Thomas Jefferson Academy.

At the GIAA Class A State Championship, Thomson Jefferson Academy is taking on Robert Toombs Christian.

If they can get the job done, they’ll win their fourth consecutive state championship.

MORE | Thomson running back named player of the week

The Jaguars have 12 seniors playing in their final game, and they want to go out on top.

“Not only is it senior year, but we did lose to them in the regular season. I just want that to come back to us. I want that win back for us. I want to go out there and show how dominant we are because that loss does not show who we are,” said Senior Christopher Biggers.

The coach is doing everything he can to make sure they go out on top.

Terence Hennessy said: “They mean a lot to me, and my team thinks I favor them too much, but when you spend five years with people, with kids, like I’ve been with them since they were in 8th grade. We’ve cried together, we’ve bled together, we’ve sweat together, and we’ve yelled at each other. We’ve gone through a lot of adversity, and I think when that happens, they come together. I love every one of them like they’re my sons and I just hope they play their best game tonight.”

