Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Student caught with knife at Grovetown High School

By Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A day after a shooter scare at Westside High School in Augusta, a student was caught with a knife at Grovetown High School.

The Columbia County School District said an investigation uncovered a pocket knife in a student’s possession Thursday.

The student was initially reported to administration for consuming an alcoholic beverage on campus.

MORE | ‘I’m scared for her’: Shooter scare haunts Westside parents

Upon further investigation, the pocket knife and other possible drug-related items were discovered, the district said.

The items were confiscated immediately and the student has been charged by Columbia County School District Police with having a weapon on campus and possession of alcohol.

The student will also be held accountable according to the code of conduct and has been removed from campus.

There was no direct threat made to the school or any staff or students, and the school day was to continue as normal.

The scare Wednesday at Westside in Augusta was apparently part of a statewide hoax, with several schools across Georgia going on lockdown after active shooters were falsely reported on campuses. The same thing happened several weeks ago in South Carolina.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large law enforcement presence converged on Westside High School in Augusta on Nov. 30, 2022.
School shooting hoax leaves Westside teens, parents shaken
Here are some scenes in viral video of deputies and occupants of an Augusta home on Glenn Hills...
Watch viral video of confrontation with deputies in Augusta
From left: Anjelika Figueroa, Savannah Piazzi, Shawna Powell, DeMichael Dawson and Dawson Weston.
Deputies rescue beaten ‘sex slave’ kept in cage; 5 arrested
Tyquan Dukes
Augustan gets prison for killing sister while playing with gun
Chauncey Thompson
2nd suspect arrested in Augusta slaying of 20-year-old

Latest News

From left: Anjelika Figueroa, Savannah Piazzi, Shawna Powell, DeMichael Dawson and Dawson Weston.
Deputies rescue beaten ‘sex slave’ kept in cage; 5 arrested
From left: Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker
Warnock, Walker in dead heat for Ga. Senate seat, new poll finds
The cost of filling up is going down. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of...
Local, national average gas price drops to lowest point since February
According to authorities, Eduardo Sanchez, 33, was arrested in connection with an aggravated...
Man arrested in Aiken aggravated assault case