Student caught with knife at Grovetown High School

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A day after a shooter scare at Westside High School in Augusta , a student was caught with a knife at Grovetown High School.

The Columbia County School District said an investigation uncovered a pocket knife in a student’s possession Thursday.

The student was initially reported to administration for consuming an alcoholic beverage on campus.

Upon further investigation, the pocket knife and other possible drug-related items were discovered, the district said.

The items were confiscated immediately and the student has been charged by Columbia County School District Police with having a weapon on campus and possession of alcohol.

The student will also be held accountable according to the code of conduct and has been removed from campus.

There was no direct threat made to the school or any staff or students, and the school day was to continue as normal.

The scare Wednesday at Westside in Augusta was apparently part of a statewide hoax, with several schools across Georgia going on lockdown after active shooters were falsely reported on campuses. The same thing happened several weeks ago in South Carolina .

