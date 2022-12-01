Submit Photos/Videos
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Organizers bring Christmas cheer to Fort Gordon service members

By Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Organizers for the annual Trees for Troops event handed Christmas trees out to service members at Fort Gordon.

There was also a Christmas festival to get the community into the holiday spirit.

We spoke to one woman who says it’s important for people in the military and their families to celebrate the holidays even if they can’t travel home.

Local ice cream parlor, Grinch spread holiday cheer and a little fear

“It’s important to us as an installation that our soldiers, especially the ones who aren’t traveling to go home, and the families that aren’t able to be with their loved ones, wherever that is around the globe, that here they have a family. That’s why we make the most of what we have here at Fort Gordon,” said Nomi Stanton, military spouse.

There was also a Christmas tree lighting after the giveaway.

