Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Organ donations see increase during motorcycle rallies, study says

A new study shows that organ donations increase during motorcycle rallies.
A new study shows that organ donations increase during motorcycle rallies.(KELOLAND News)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study is showing a strong link between organ donation and motorcycle riding.

Researchers analyzed more than 10,000 organ donations and 35,000 transplantations from 2005 to 2021.

They found that, in areas where motorcycle rallies are held, there were 21% more organ donors and 26% more transplant recipients per day during rallies compared to the four weeks before and after the rallies.

The study notes motorcycle rallies often come with a surge in trauma cases at local hospitals, and bikers are much more likely to die in a crash compared to those inside vehicles.

The study’s lead author said this shows the need for increased safety measures during these events, especially when it comes to helmets.

Bikers who aren’t wearing helmets are three times more likely to become organ donors than helmeted bikers, primarily due to head injuries that trigger brain death.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large law enforcement presence converged on Westside High School in Augusta on Nov. 30, 2022.
School shooting hoax leaves Westside teens, parents shaken
Here are some scenes in viral video of deputies and occupants of an Augusta home on Glenn Hills...
Watch viral video of confrontation with deputies in Augusta
From left: Anjelika Figueroa, Savannah Piazzi, Shawna Powell, DeMichael Dawson and Dawson Weston.
Deputies rescue beaten ‘sex slave’ kept in cage; 5 arrested
Tyquan Dukes
Augustan gets prison for killing sister while playing with gun
Chauncey Thompson
2nd suspect arrested in Augusta slaying of 20-year-old

Latest News

Aerial footage shows Mauna Loa spewing lava on Wednesday.
Mauna Loa lava flow significantly slows; could be at least a week until it reaches key highway
Westside High School shooting hoax could take a lasting toll on teens.
How to cope with trauma of Westside High shooting hoax
French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Joe Biden watch an arrival ceremony at the...
Biden says climate law has ‘glitches’ after Macron criticism
FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2019, file photo, Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg talks...
Rep. Gaetz friend gets 11 years for sex crime, other counts
Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, watch the NBA basketball game between the...
Racism backlash erupts as William and Kate visit Boston