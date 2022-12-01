Submit Photos/Videos
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Man arrested in Aiken aggravated assault case

According to authorities, Eduardo Sanchez, 33, was arrested in connection with an aggravated...
By Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After days of disturbing a local vape shop employee, loitering turned violent this week when a man was asked to leave, authorities said.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety said an employee of the store in the 3000 block of Richland Avenue asked the man to leave on Monday because he had made remarks that made her uncomfortable during days of loitering.

When the two began to argue, an employee of a nearby store ran over to help.

Police said the suspect, Eduardo D. Sanchez, 33, attacked the employee of the nearby store, striking him in the head multiple times with an object that appeared to be a phone, leaving a 1-inch gash.

The vape store employee retrieved a rifle and tried to hit Sanchez with the gun but missed, according to police. Sanchez took the rifle from her and pointed it at her, then tried to hit her with it, police said.

The vape store employee called police, who arrived and arrested Sanchez.

Sanchez was being held in Aiken County jail on charges of trespassing, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, and assault and battery.

