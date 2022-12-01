Local, national average gas price drops to lowest point since February

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The cost of filling up is going down.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.47.

That’s down 12 cents from last week and 29 cents in the past month.

It’s also the first time the national average has been below $3.50 since February when Russia started its invasion of Ukraine.

Georgia’s AAA gas price average is currently $3.00, decreasing by 7 cents per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in the past week.

According to AAA, Augusta saw a 6-cent decrease from last week’s price, with our current price of $2.96 still beating most of the Peach State.

South Carolina’s price decreased by 8 cents cent in the past week, with a current average of $3.09 per gallon, according to AAA.

In Aiken and Edgefield counties, the price is currently $3.16, which has decreased 7 cents in the last week.

Factors responsible for this downward trend at the pumps, include fears of a U.S. recession and China’s COVID-19 lockdowns.

Some analysts predict gas prices will keep falling as we head toward the end-of-the-year holiday season.

GasBuddy said they could drop below $3 per gallon by Christmas.

