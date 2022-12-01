Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Local, national average gas price drops to lowest point since February

The cost of filling up is going down. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of...
The cost of filling up is going down. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.47.(WENDELL FRANKS)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The cost of filling up is going down.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.47.

That’s down 12 cents from last week and 29 cents in the past month.

It’s also the first time the national average has been below $3.50 since February when Russia started its invasion of Ukraine.

Georgia’s AAA gas price average is currently $3.00, decreasing by 7 cents per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in the past week.

According to AAA, Augusta saw a 6-cent decrease from last week’s price, with our current price of $2.96 still beating most of the Peach State.

South Carolina’s price decreased by 8 cents cent in the past week, with a current average of $3.09 per gallon, according to AAA.

In Aiken and Edgefield counties, the price is currently $3.16, which has decreased 7 cents in the last week.

MORE | New map details hundreds of food pantries, resources available to South Carolinians

Factors responsible for this downward trend at the pumps, include fears of a U.S. recession and China’s COVID-19 lockdowns.

Some analysts predict gas prices will keep falling as we head toward the end-of-the-year holiday season.

GasBuddy said they could drop below $3 per gallon by Christmas.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large law enforcement presence converged on Westside High School in Augusta on Nov. 30, 2022.
School shooting hoax leaves Westside teens, parents shaken
Here are some scenes in viral video of deputies and occupants of an Augusta home on Glenn Hills...
Watch viral video of confrontation with deputies in Augusta
From left: Anjelika Figueroa, Savannah Piazzi, Shawna Powell, DeMichael Dawson and Dawson Weston.
Deputies rescue beaten ‘sex slave’ kept in cage; 5 arrested
Tyquan Dukes
Augustan gets prison for killing sister while playing with gun
Chauncey Thompson
2nd suspect arrested in Augusta slaying of 20-year-old

Latest News

From left: Anjelika Figueroa, Savannah Piazzi, Shawna Powell, DeMichael Dawson and Dawson Weston.
Deputies rescue beaten ‘sex slave’ kept in cage; 5 arrested
Grovetown High School
Student caught with knife at Grovetown High School
From left: Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker
Warnock, Walker in dead heat for Ga. Senate seat, new poll finds
According to authorities, Eduardo Sanchez, 33, was arrested in connection with an aggravated...
Man arrested in Aiken aggravated assault case