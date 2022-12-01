Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Investigators visit father’s home in search for missing S.C. 5-year-old

By WIS News 10 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Investigators on Thursday visited the home of the father of a missing five-year-old girl in South Carolina.

New details in the case are emerging after a press conference Wednesday evening and an autopsy report said Aspen Jeter’s mother was shot.

A tip from a viewer led a WIS reporter to what neighbors say is the home of Antar Jeter on Hulon Lane in West Columbia near the Lexington Medical Center.

During the press conference on Wednesday, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said he knew nothing about Jeter’s residence in Lexington. A neighbor told WIS she’s tried repeatedly to speak with law enforcement, but never heard back from investigators.

Aspen Jeter
Aspen Jeter(Contributed)

That changed Wednesday evening when the woman said law enforcement reached out and told her deputies would investigate the home. At least one deputy from Orangeburg County was seen knocking on the doors Thursday.

Neighbors who spoke with WIS said they believe Aspen is not in danger if she’s with her father, who they described as a dedicated caregiver.

They also said that he’d lost his job caring for her. Aspen is wheelchair-bound and cannot walk or talk. Neighbors said they were often spotted taking strolls through the neighborhood. After losing his job, Jeter allegedly would often ask for money to help feed her.

The neighbor described the relationship between Antar and Aspen’s mother, Crystal Jumper.

“She used to live here with him years ago. I know that they split up she moved out and she moved back, now we know, to Orangeburg, but from my understanding, she spent a few nights with him here a few weeks ago in October and she was, you know, here and there, but mainly it was just him and his daughter,” the neighbor said.

The last time the neighbor saw him at the home in Lexington was the week of Thanksgiving before Jumper’s body was discovered in Orangeburg.

The current timeline of events in the case:

  • Nov 1. : The last time Jumper was seen alive
  • Nov. 24: During a welfare check deputies discovered Jumper’s body inside of her home in Orangeburg County. Aspen was not inside.
  • Nov. 25: The public was asked to assist in locating Aspen.
  • Nov. 28: An incident report revealed Jumper and Jeter were living together and did not get along. The report also said she’d been shot.
  • Nov. 30. Officials identify Antar Jeter as the one believed to be with Aspen.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large law enforcement presence converged on Westside High School in Augusta on Nov. 30, 2022.
School shooting hoax leaves Westside teens, parents shaken
Here are some scenes in viral video of deputies and occupants of an Augusta home on Glenn Hills...
Watch viral video of confrontation with deputies in Augusta
From left: Anjelika Figueroa, DeMichael Dawson, Savannah Piazzi, Shonna Powell, and Dawson...
Deputies rescue beaten ‘sex slave’ kept in cage; 5 arrested
Tyquan Dukes
Augustan gets prison for killing sister while playing with gun
Janae Shaniece Lewis, 28.
Local woman sought in deadly Florida hit-and-run

Latest News

Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, left, arrives to the...
Prosecutor: Donald Trump knew about exec’s tax fraud scheme
Chevy Clay Sluder, 19.
19-year-old arrested in Emanuel County child molestation case
Organizers for the annual Trees for Troops event handed Christmas trees out to service members...
Organizers bring Christmas cheer to Fort Gordon service members
Trees for Troops event, tree lighting at Fort Gordon
Trees for Troops event, tree lighting at Fort Gordon
Child flu
With an early peak of cases, flu raises concerns in CSRA