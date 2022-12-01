Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

How to cope with trauma of Westside High shooting hoax

By Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The psychological damage can linger even though class is back in session at Westside High School after a hoax report of a school shooter.

The prank that was part of a statewide hoax at many schools brought law enforcement and scared parents to the school. The same thing happened a few weeks ago in South Carolina and something similar was happening Thursday in North Carolina.

The trend is something mental health expert and licensed social worker Phylicia Anderson says should be taken just as seriously as if it were real.

“Individually and as a community, don’t dismiss the impacts of what this event has caused to so many,” said Anderson.

And experts say first responders, school resource officers, who tend to be the closest in the moment, need to have a similar approach

“Law enforcement agencies have to respond to that as if it’s happening,” Anderson said.

Anderson says parents, students and school employees will need support.

MORE COVERAGE:

“Try to get to a calm space because our bodies probably went into fight-or-flight mode,” Anderson said.

With all the videos and social media posts that have been going around all day, she says adults should make sure students aren’t overwhelming themselves.

MORE | Student caught with knife at Grovetown High School

It’s OK to take a break – including a break from social media.

“Please give yourself grace and others around you if they are experiencing some of these troubling emotions,” Anderson said.

For students who need help but don’t want to say it, she says tell them to identify someone they trust.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large law enforcement presence converged on Westside High School in Augusta on Nov. 30, 2022.
School shooting hoax leaves Westside teens, parents shaken
Here are some scenes in viral video of deputies and occupants of an Augusta home on Glenn Hills...
Watch viral video of confrontation with deputies in Augusta
From left: Anjelika Figueroa, Savannah Piazzi, Shawna Powell, DeMichael Dawson and Dawson Weston.
Deputies rescue beaten ‘sex slave’ kept in cage; 5 arrested
Tyquan Dukes
Augustan gets prison for killing sister while playing with gun
Chauncey Thompson
2nd suspect arrested in Augusta slaying of 20-year-old

Latest News

From left: Anjelika Figueroa, Savannah Piazzi, Shawna Powell, DeMichael Dawson and Dawson Weston.
Deputies rescue beaten ‘sex slave’ kept in cage; 5 arrested
Grovetown High School
Student caught with knife at Grovetown High School
From left: Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker
Warnock, Walker in dead heat for Ga. Senate seat, new poll finds
The cost of filling up is going down. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of...
Local, national average gas price drops to lowest point since February