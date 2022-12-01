How to cope with trauma of Westside High shooting hoax

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The psychological damage can linger even though class is back in session at Westside High School after a hoax report of a school shooter.

The prank that was part of a statewide hoax at many schools brought law enforcement and scared parents to the school. The same thing happened a few weeks ago in South Carolina and something similar was happening Thursday in North Carolina.

The trend is something mental health expert and licensed social worker Phylicia Anderson says should be taken just as seriously as if it were real.

“Individually and as a community, don’t dismiss the impacts of what this event has caused to so many,” said Anderson.

And experts say first responders, school resource officers, who tend to be the closest in the moment, need to have a similar approach

“Law enforcement agencies have to respond to that as if it’s happening,” Anderson said.

Anderson says parents, students and school employees will need support.

“Try to get to a calm space because our bodies probably went into fight-or-flight mode,” Anderson said.

With all the videos and social media posts that have been going around all day, she says adults should make sure students aren’t overwhelming themselves.

It’s OK to take a break – including a break from social media.

“Please give yourself grace and others around you if they are experiencing some of these troubling emotions,” Anderson said.

For students who need help but don’t want to say it, she says tell them to identify someone they trust.

