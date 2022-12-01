Submit Photos/Videos
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

‘Great things are coming’: Waynesboro mayor plans for growth in the city

Mayor Bill Tinley
By Maria Sellers
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new mayor has officially been sworn into the mayor’s office in Waynesboro.

He’s finishing out the term of former Mayor Greg Carswell, who was convicted on felony charges last summer.

Now long-time City Councilman Bill Tinley is stepping in to fill that role.

Tinley qualified in August when he was the only person on the ballot but officially won the election in early October.

When we first spoke to him, he told us he was waiting to be sworn in to officially tell us his plans.

After being sworn into the office last Monday, he spoke to us about his plans for the future of Waynesboro.

Tinley says his time as mayor comes after a difficult couple of years for the city.

“These last couple of years have been tough for our community. We had COVID to deal with. We had a mayor’s resignation to deal with,” he said.

But he says good things are coming.

“We’ve got a lot of good things going on in Waynesboro,” he said.

One of his first goals is tackling housing.

“That’s one thing we hear all the time, talking about we need housing,” he said.

He hopes to do that by eliminating old and dilapidated property in hopes of building something else.

“We’ve rehabbed some houses and built back some houses and we sell those houses. It gives us some money to build others,” said Tinsley.

He says they’re encouraging rehabilitation rather than demolition.

Old homes aren’t the only thing he hopes to rehabilitate.

“We want to continue to work on our infrastructure. Of course, we’ve got a lot of older infrastructure and some new infrastructure for the possibility of industrial development,” said Tinley.

He says they’ve made plans to bring in new industries.

“We’ve got a new well coming on board, and that will help us with our industrial prospects,” he said.

In addition to tackling housing and attracting new industries, some of his other goals include starting a mayor’s reading club and getting young people more interested in learning about local government.

“Great things are coming,” he said.

Tinley says he will be in the position until January 2024. He says he is not sure if he would run again but would like to continue serving the city as long as possible.

