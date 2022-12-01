Submit Photos/Videos
Flu, RSV continue to cause problems across CSRA

By Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve been reporting about RSV for weeks, but those numbers are trending down, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Right now, the virus that’s trending upward in the two-state region is flu.

And it doesn’t appear to be leaving anytime soon.

Right now, Georgia has gone from a “high” to a “very high” level of flu cases, according to the CDC nationwide flu assessment. On the low end of the “very high” spectrum, Georgia is represented by a blood-red color on a map from the agency.

Across Georgia, 14 people have died from the flu since Oct. 8 and at least 1,000 have been hospitalized, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

If you think that’s bad, then consider the fact that South Carolina is one notch above Georgia in the “very high” rating, represented by a maroon color that’s one one notch lower than the highest level the CDC measures.

South Carolina has seen 14 flu deaths and 752 hospitalizations this season, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

CDC FLU MAP:

Here's the latest available flu map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Here's the latest available flu map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.(Contributed)

The advice is universal from the CDC, as well as Georgia and South Carolina state health officials: Get a flu shot.

You may still catch the flu, but the case should be milder if you’ve had a shot.

MORE | How to cope with trauma of Westside High shooting hoax

Right now, CDC data shows the flu vaccine coverage for children this year is only 24.8%. And last year around this time, it was 25.2%.

Fighting flu

  • Frequently and thoroughly wash your hands with soap and warm water or else use alcohol-based sanitizing gels.
  • When you have to cough or sneeze, do it into the crook of your elbow or arm.
  • Avoid touching your face.
  • Stay home and keep away from common areas of your house if you’re sick.

