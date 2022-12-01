Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures will be getting cold behind the cold front. Overnight lows will be dropping to the mid-30s by early Thursday. Winds will be out of the north generally less than 10 mph.

Sunny skies and cool highs in the mid to upper 50s are expected Thursday afternoon. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph during the day.

Friday morning is looking like the coldest morning this week with morning lows near freezing in the low 30s. Partly cloudy skies are expected during the day. Afternoon highs Friday will remain a little below average in the upper 50s. Winds will be out of the northeast generally less than 10 mph.

Saturday morning lows will be cool in the mid-40s. Highs will warm back up to the low and mid-70s Saturday afternoon ahead of our next front that will move through late in the day Saturday. A few showers are possible ahead of the front Saturday afternoon-evening.

The front will stall over the region Saturday night into Sunday. A few showers look possible Sunday, but it doesn’t look like a washout. Morning lows Sunday will be in the low to mid-50s. Afternoon highs Sunday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Cloudy skies are expected during the day.

Another system is expected to bring the chance for rain Monday during the day. Highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Be sure to keep it here for the latest.

