Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Skies will be mostly clear this evening into tonight and winds will be light. This will allow temperatures to plummet after sunset and get down into the upper 20s and low 30s by early Friday. Protect any sensitive plants you have outside.

Friday morning will be cold again with morning lows between 27°-32°. Partly cloudy skies are expected during the day. Afternoon highs Friday will remain a little below average in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds will be out of the east-northeast generally less than 10 mph.

Saturday morning lows will be cool in the mid-40s. Highs will warm back up to the low and mid-70s Saturday afternoon ahead of our next front that will move through late in the day Saturday. A few showers are possible ahead of the front Saturday afternoon-evening, but coverage is expected to be isolated, so don’t cancel all your outdoor plans.

The front will stall near the region Saturday night into Sunday. A few showers look possible Sunday, but it doesn’t look like a washout, definitely keep your outdoor plans. Morning lows Sunday will be in the low 50s. Afternoon highs Sunday will be in the mid-60s. Cloudy skies are expected during the day.

The front near the region from the weekend will lift back through the CSRA Monday and bring the chance for rain. Rain chances look higher Monday than Saturday and Sunday, coverage will likely be scattered. Highs on Monday will be in the low 60s.

As the front lift norths through the region Monday into Monday night, we will keep the chance for rain into Tuesday and warmer temperatures will return with Tuesday highs in the low 70s. Timing of rain chances this weekend into next week look tricky so keep it here for updates.

