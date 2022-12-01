Comic books highlight Augusta ‘Golden Blocks’, legends

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University and Lucy C. Laney Museum for Black History are teaming up to create a new comic book series about the Golden Blocks.

If you didn’t know, the Golden Blocks were like the Black Wall Street for the African American community back in the early 20s, during the peak of segregation.

The comic book series will highlight legends of Augusta and many of the names and faces you will recognize.

“There are often people from Augusta, for that matter, but people who live here and have no idea about the history and the culture of the city,” he said.

Historian Corey Rogers shared some of it with Juan Walker and Kim Barker.

“I went on the tour with Corey, and I was like, this is amazing,” said Walker.

They both teach at Augusta University. After learning about the Golden Blocks from Rogers, they felt inspired.

Barker said: “We just decided that we wanted to get this history into a mode that children can access.”

They decided to create a comic book series where children meet legends of the Golden Blocks.

Walker said: “The hope is they go back. They travel in time, and they learn from someone that’s in the Golden Blocks, and then they apply that to their lives.”

The first one is about Lucy C. Laney. She created Augusta’s first school for African Americans.

Rogers said: “If you have to create a series of comic books about a series of legends, you want to start with your Mount Rushmore, and the first person on your Mount Rushmore is Lucy Laney.”

Rogers says they’ve spent a lot of time researching. When it’s finished, he believes it will be great for the community.

“Having the information presented in this format, I think it’s a great tool to teach both young and old alike,” he said.

There will be a launch party on Dec. 2 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the HUB for Community Innovation. Click HERE to RSVP.

