Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

BEWARE: USDA investigating rise in stolen SNAP benefits from South Carolina families

BEWARE: USDA investigating rise in stolen SNAP benefits from South Carolina families
BEWARE: USDA investigating rise in stolen SNAP benefits from South Carolina families
By Grace Runkel
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Scammers are stealing food from hungry South Carolina children.

We’ve learned from officials that the South Carolina Department of Social Services is seeing an increase in stolen SNAP benefits, which is money low income families can use to buy food.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Agriculture told FOX Carolina DSS alerted them to the problem today.

The spokesperson said they are in the very early stages of investigating, but there are things SNAP users can do in the meantime to keep their funds safe from scammers and thieves.

  • Keep your PIN secret. Do not share your PIN with anyone outside your household. Cover the keypad when you enter your PIN on a machine.
  • Check your EBT account regularly for unauthorized charges. If you notice any, change your PIN immediately to stop the thief from making any new purchases.
  • Check card reading machines to make sure there’s nothing suspicious overlaid or attached to the card swiper or keypad. The overlays can be difficult to detect but are often bigger than the original machine and may hide parts of the machine.

If you do see suspicious charges, DSS says to file a police report. This is important because the state will not replace those lost funds. The only way you could get them back is if the thief is caught.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Anjelika Figueroa, Savannah Piazzi, Shawna Powell, DeMichael Dawson and Dawson Weston.
Deputies rescue beaten ‘sex slave’ kept in cage; 5 arrested
Here are some scenes in viral video of deputies and occupants of an Augusta home on Glenn Hills...
Watch viral video of confrontation with deputies in Augusta
The new Whataburger in Kennesaw, Ga., drew quite a crowd on opening day.
Will Augusta be getting a Whataburger anytime soon? We asked
Tyquan Dukes
Augustan gets prison for killing sister while playing with gun
Janae Shaniece Lewis, 28.
Local woman sought in deadly Florida hit-and-run

Latest News

News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for December 2
Thomas Jefferson Academy wins 4th straight football state title
Thomas Jefferson Academy wins 4th straight football state title
Both Democrats, including former President Barack Obama, and Republicans are campaigning to...
Former President Obama campaigns with Senator Warnock in Atlanta ahead of runoff
Janae Shaniece Lewis, 28.
Local woman sought in deadly Florida hit-and-run
Local woman sought in deadly Florida hit-and-run
Local woman sought in deadly Florida hit-and-run