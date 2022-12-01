After a hard year for Salvation Army, business offer some help

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Back in the summer when we spoke to the Salvation Army, the organization needed donations for everything from clothes to fans were down due to inflation.

Now we’re in the cold weather months and the Salvation Army is still in need of everything from diapers to coats and comforters.

This week, the Surrey Center is partnering with all of its stores to host a holiday comforter and coat drive.

Shoppers are urged to bring in these items while shopping this week, and especially Thursday night during a holiday open house.

DEVELOPING STORY News 12′s Maria Sellers will share more about the Salvation Army’s need, and what’s being done to help. Watch for updates on News 12 this afternoon and evening and here on WRDW.com.

Even as recently as September, the Salvation Army Center of Hope said that because of rising food insecurity and poverty, the number of people it helps had risen 120 percent .

The shelter was also starting to experience crowding in the rooms and was close to capacity, and food donations were being sought.

How to help

For more information on how you can get involved, visit salvationarmyaugusta.org For more information on financial donations, call 706-922-8369.

Since we’re in the middle of the Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign, consider donating while you’re out doing your Christmas shopping.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.