Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Woman decapitated by partner in Philadelphia home, police say

Ahmad Shareef is facing several charges in connection to his 41-year-old female partner’s...
Ahmad Shareef is facing several charges in connection to his 41-year-old female partner’s death, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office. He is in custody and ineligible for bail.(Source: KYW via CNN)
By KYW Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (KYW) - A 41-year-old woman was found decapitated inside a Northeast Philadelphia home in a homicide police say was committed by her partner.

Ahmad Shareef is charged with murder, possession of an instrument of crime and abuse of a corpse in connection to his partner’s death, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office. He is in custody and ineligible for bail.

The victim, who has yet to be identified, was found dead around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday after police received a call for a domestic situation. Sources say the crime scene looked like something out of a horror movie.

A witness inside the house helped police identify a person of interest in relation to the crime.

Investigators say Shareef ran from the home covered in blood and was found inside bushes several blocks away.

Neighbors were disturbed learning the alleged details about the incident. They say multiple adults and children live in the home, and police have been called about it many times.

Police say this is still very early on in the investigation. It’s unclear what led to the killing.

