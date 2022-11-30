A vehicle on fire causes traffic stop on Bobby Jones
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A vehicle has been reported on fire Bobby Jones right before you get on the Gordon Highway exit.
On Nov. 30, at 5:33 p.m., dispatch received the call and arrived on scene to let traffic pass.
According to Georgia Department of Transportation, at 6:11 p.m., traffic has come to a complete stop, and traffic around is moving slowly.
