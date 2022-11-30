Thomson running back named player of the week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Tuesday afternoon, Thomson High School senior running back Jontavis Curry was been named the State Player of the Week by Georgia High School Football Daily, for his outstanding performance in the class 2A State Quarterfinals.

Curry had a total of 359-yards from scrimmage in the Bulldogs 56-38 win over South Atlanta. He also scored five touchdowns, two of which were kickoff returns that he took all the way back to the house.

Jontavis Curry said, “It means a lot for me. Especially for a person coming up in a small town, from a small society. So just me getting recognized means a lot and I’m truly blessed to get this recognition that I need.”

Head Coach Michael Youngblood added, “We’ve always known what Jontavis can do, it’s just now you’re at the bigger stage and he’s still doing it. It makes you take a deep breath and say, wow, I’m glad he’s on our team.”

In that crazy game against South Atlanta, both teams combined for a total of nine touchdowns and 60-points in the 4th quarter alone.

In the State Semifinals, Curry and the Thomson Bulldogs will be on the road to face the Appling County Pirates. Kickoff is scheduled for Friday night at 7:30pm.

