Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Suspect arrested in Columbia County child molestation case

Gerald A. Hardy,
Gerald A. Hardy,(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with a child molestation case.

According to authorities, Gerald A. Hardy, 40, was arrested Tuesday and charged with child molestation of an 11-year-old, according to authorities.

The sexual assault of a juvenile occurred in Grovetown on Nov. 15.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the complainant and victim. Hardy was eventually arrested.

MORE | ‘Our students and staff are safe’: Threat puts Westside on lockdown

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early voting at the Diamond Lakes community center on Nov. 27, 2022, for the Georgia Senate...
In Georgia Senate runoff, here’s what the numbers are telling us
Here are some scenes in viral video of deputies and occupants of an Augusta home on Glenn Hills...
Watch viral video of confrontation with deputies in Augusta
A large law enforcement presence converged on Westside High School in Augusta on Nov. 30, 2022.
‘Our students and staff are safe’: Threat puts Westside on lockdown
The ITEAM uncovered new information about a deadly police chase that killed a local mother of...
I-TEAM: New details on deadly police chase that killed mother of 2
An inflatable dragon is back to fill the gap in a wall along Whiskey Road in Aiken that keeps...
Why do cars keep crashing through this Aiken wall?

Latest News

Strom Thurmond theater students receive $51,000 in scholarships after they produce Beauty and...
Strom Thurmond students receive $51,000 in scholarships
Strom Thurmond theater students receive $51,000 in scholarships
Hackers can target your smart appliances.
Hacker messes with Grovetown woman’s fridge, washer and dryer
A large law enforcement presence converged on Westside High School in Augusta on Nov. 30, 2022.
‘Our students and staff are safe’: Threat puts Westside on lockdown