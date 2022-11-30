Suspect arrested in Columbia County child molestation case

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with a child molestation case.

According to authorities, Gerald A. Hardy, 40, was arrested Tuesday and charged with child molestation of an 11-year-old, according to authorities.

The sexual assault of a juvenile occurred in Grovetown on Nov. 15.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the complainant and victim. Hardy was eventually arrested.

