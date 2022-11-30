Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Suspect arrested in Augusta slaying of 20-year-old

By Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Remembering the victims: CSRA slaying surge’s toll surpasses 50

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have made an arrest in a murder that happened on Oct. 15 on Old Savannah Road.

The shooting claimed the life of Tymarkus Dashawn Starkes, 20, of Augusta.

Chauncey Thompson IV, 20, was arrested Tuesday, according to Richmond County jail records.

He was being held Wednesday on charges of murder and false statement in a government matter.

MORE | Watch viral video of confrontation with deputies in Augusta

At 10:23 p.m. Oct. 15, deputies then responded to the 2200 block of Old Savannah Road to investigate a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies found Starkes had been shot at least once and was dead on the scene.

The shooting was part of an outbreak of deadly crime that’s claimed dozens of lives since spring in communities large and small across the CSRA.

As the largest city in the region, Augusta has been hit especially hard. Authorities have blamed much of the problem on gangs, and many of the victims have been young men or teenagers.

MORE | Will extra money help sheriff turn back crime surge?

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early voting at the Diamond Lakes community center on Nov. 27, 2022, for the Georgia Senate...
In Georgia Senate runoff, here’s what the numbers are telling us
Here are some scenes in viral video of deputies and occupants of an Augusta home on Glenn Hills...
Watch viral video of confrontation with deputies in Augusta
The ITEAM uncovered new information about a deadly police chase that killed a local mother of...
I-TEAM: New details on deadly police chase that killed mother of 2
Sardis (Ga.) Police Department
Sardis police officer taken to hospital after fight with suspect
An inflatable dragon is back to fill the gap in a wall along Whiskey Road in Aiken that keeps...
Why do cars keep crashing through this Aiken wall?

Latest News

FILE - This booking photo provided by Glynn County, Ga., Sheriff's Office shows Jackie Johnson,...
Judge to arraign ex-DA charged in Arbery killing’s aftermath
News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for November 30
More than 500K Georgia voters cast their ballot in Senate runoff
More than 500K Georgia voters cast their ballot in Senate runoff
Early voting kicks off in Richmond County
More than 500K Georgia voters cast their ballot in Senate runoff