Suspect arrested in Augusta slaying of 20-year-old

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have made an arrest in a murder that happened on Oct. 15 on Old Savannah Road.

The shooting claimed the life of Tymarkus Dashawn Starkes, 20, of Augusta.

Chauncey Thompson IV, 20, was arrested Tuesday, according to Richmond County jail records.

He was being held Wednesday on charges of murder and false statement in a government matter.

At 10:23 p.m. Oct. 15, deputies then responded to the 2200 block of Old Savannah Road to investigate a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies found Starkes had been shot at least once and was dead on the scene.

The shooting was part of an outbreak of deadly crime that’s claimed dozens of lives since spring in communities large and small across the CSRA .

As the largest city in the region, Augusta has been hit especially hard. Authorities have blamed much of the problem on gangs, and many of the victims have been young men or teenagers.

