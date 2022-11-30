Submit Photos/Videos
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Strom Thurmond students receive $51,000 in scholarships

Caption
By Macy Neal
Nov. 30, 2022
JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Strom Thurmond theater students receive $51,000 in scholarships after they produce Beauty and the Beast.

The New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts senior advisor, Sara Leone, attended the performance leading to her offering the scholarships to 10 students.

Receiving $1,000 scholarships to NYCDA’s intensive summer programs were Colton Johnson, Lillian Cockrell, Kiersten Skinner, Daniel Mims, Jessie Dampier, and Cara Williams. Jari Smith, Ella Mathis Miller, and Tobias Knight were each awarded $10,000 Rising Star scholarships, while Dawson Kulp received a $15,000 Rising Star scholarship.

MORE | ‘Our students and staff are safe’: Threat puts Westside on lockdown

Leone found plenty to be excited about when she visited Strom Thurmond High School recently to take in the school’s theatre production of the Disney classic musical Beauty and the Beast.

“Beauty and the Beast is a challenging musical, but I thought the students at Strom Thurmond High School rose to the challenge and brought a lot of heart and great energy to this show. Strom Thurmond also has a beautiful theatre space, and it was complimented with a set that looked straight out of a storybook and an exceptional light design,” Leone said.

The New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts is an accredited member of the National Association of Schools of Theater and offers occupational studies degree programs in film and television performance, musical theater performance, and new media.

