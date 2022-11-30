Submit Photos/Videos
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

See North Augusta’s tree-lighting ceremony

By Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hundreds made their way to the Christmas tree lighting at Calhoun Park. There was so much to do, from live bands to roasting marshmallows.

The park was packed, and the energy was high.

Santa was there, and we had the chance to ask him about the naughty and nice list.

MORE | Christmas tree lighting events to attend during the holiday season

“The nice list is exceptionally long this year. We have a very short naughty list,” said Santa.

With a countdown, all of the lights were turned on downtown.

CHAMPS program encourages Richmond County kids to stay out of trouble
