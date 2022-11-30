See North Augusta’s tree-lighting ceremony

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hundreds made their way to the Christmas tree lighting at Calhoun Park. There was so much to do, from live bands to roasting marshmallows.

The park was packed, and the energy was high.

Santa was there, and we had the chance to ask him about the naughty and nice list.

“The nice list is exceptionally long this year. We have a very short naughty list,” said Santa.

With a countdown, all of the lights were turned on downtown.

