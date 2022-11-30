Submit Photos/Videos
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Refurbished items could save you big bucks this holiday season

Many refurbished items have warranties and return policies
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
InvestigateTV - With inflation hitting a 40-year high and hovering near 8%, many Americans will look for ways to save this holiday shopping season.

Lucas Gutterman, with U.S. Public Interest Group, said one way to trim your spending budget is by purchasing refurbished items.

Gutterman said shoppers can expect to save about 20% if you buy a newly issued item that has been refurbished. For items that were released in the past, you can expect to save an additional 10% every year that the produce has been available.

He added that buying refurbished has the added bonus of being really good for the planet.

Before you buy refurbished, Gutterman offered several tips:

  • Expensive cameras and phones are good candidates for refurbished purchases
  • Avoid fragile items that could be damaged in shipping, like TVs
  • Avoid items that touch your skin, such as headphones
  • Research companies before purchase to make sure they are legitimate
  • Look for one-year warranties on purchases
  • Check return policies before you buy

Gutterman said retailers like The Store, Back Market, or Gazelle are reputable websites that certify their refurbished items and ensure they are genuine. He also mentioned some big box stores like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart offer refurbished items from their websites.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

