Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Orangeburg Co. mother’s death ruled homicide, search continues for child, father

Orangeburg County deputies released these photos of Aspen Jeter, 5, and her father, 46-year-old Antar Antonio Jeter. Authorities are searching for the two since the discovery of the body of Aspen Jeter's mother, Crystal, on Thanksgiving Day.(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says a woman’s death has been ruled a homicide as they continue to search for her missing 5-year-old daughter and the child’s father.

Aspen Jeter, 5, went missing from a home in Orangeburg where she lived with her mother, who was found dead on Thanksgiving Day. The victim’s family identified her as Crystal Jumper, though the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not officially released her name.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said because of a gunshot wound to the upper body, the mother’s death is a homicide. Since finding her body, deputies have been searching for Aspen and her father, Antar Antonio Jeter.

Deputies believe a surveillance camera in Fayetteville, North Carolina, spotted Antar at a store Sunday with a child who matched the description of Aspen.

However, by the time investigators arrived, the two were gone.

The next day, authorities were contacted by people that were “concerned” about a small child they had spotted with a man. The vehicle then left the area.

“We’ve been looking for him in connection with the larceny of a vehicle, but we also want to talk to him as he may have information in the case,” Ravenell said. “We’d like to see if he knows anything.”

Deputies describe Antar, 46, as 5′7″ and weighing 190 pounds. He may be driving a blue 2015 Mazda 6 taken from Jumper’s home, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone who sees Jeter or Aspen is asked not to approach Jeter.

Anyone with information on Antar or Aspen’s location is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME_SC.

