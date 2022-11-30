Cops speed to Westside High as Ga. districts cope with threats

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A large law enforcement presence converged this morning along Washington Road near Interstate 20.

At least four marked vehicles sped west on Washington Road around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, accompanied by seven unmarked vehicles, an ambulance and a firetruck.

Witnesses said they converged on Westside High School.

A neighbor told us officers were walking around the school and could be seen searching through the nearby woods while armed with long guns.

A large law enforcement presence converged on Westside High School in Augusta on Nov. 30, 2022. (WRDW)

It comes as high schools across Georgia are receiving calls about threats of violence. Incidents have been reported in Savannah and Brunswick , and both of those turned out to be hoaxes.

A similar situation happened in Screven County.

The Columbia County School District didn’t report any problems, but the threats put Burke County High School on alert.

At approximately 9:15 a.m., Burke 911 was notified of possible active shooter activity in counties across Georgia. Even though Burke County Schools (both public and private) have not received any threats, schools in the county took “additional measures to ensure the safety of our students and staff to include law enforcement presence on campuses,” the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said.

“Our School Resource Officers, Patrol Deputies and SRT Team were all made aware and we have increased our presence at all of our schools within Burke County,” the agency said. “We will continue to monitor these situations as several of the threats made have been determined to be a hoax. Threats of this kind are and will always be taken seriously.”

