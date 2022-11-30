Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Cops speed to Westside High as Ga. districts cope with threats

By Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A large law enforcement presence converged this morning along Washington Road near Interstate 20.

At least four marked vehicles sped west on Washington Road around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, accompanied by seven unmarked vehicles, an ambulance and a firetruck.

Witnesses said they converged on Westside High School.

A neighbor told us officers were walking around the school and could be seen searching through the nearby woods while armed with long guns.

A large law enforcement presence converged on Westside High School in Augusta on Nov. 30, 2022.
A large law enforcement presence converged on Westside High School in Augusta on Nov. 30, 2022.(WRDW)

It comes as high schools across Georgia are receiving calls about threats of violence. Incidents have been reported in Savannah and Brunswick, and both of those turned out to be hoaxes.

A similar situation happened in Screven County.

The Columbia County School District didn’t report any problems, but the threats put Burke County High School on alert.

At approximately 9:15 a.m., Burke 911 was notified of possible active shooter activity in counties across Georgia. Even though Burke County Schools (both public and private) have not received any threats, schools in the county took “additional measures to ensure the safety of our students and staff to include law enforcement presence on campuses,” the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said.

“Our School Resource Officers, Patrol Deputies and SRT Team were all made aware and we have increased our presence at all of our schools within Burke County,” the agency said. “We will continue to monitor these situations as several of the threats made have been determined to be a hoax. Threats of this kind are and will always be taken seriously.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early voting at the Diamond Lakes community center on Nov. 27, 2022, for the Georgia Senate...
In Georgia Senate runoff, here’s what the numbers are telling us
Here are some scenes in viral video of deputies and occupants of an Augusta home on Glenn Hills...
Watch viral video of confrontation with deputies in Augusta
The ITEAM uncovered new information about a deadly police chase that killed a local mother of...
I-TEAM: New details on deadly police chase that killed mother of 2
Late Monday, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office was called to assist a Sardis police officer...
Burke County man arrested in fight with Sardis police officer
An inflatable dragon is back to fill the gap in a wall along Whiskey Road in Aiken that keeps...
Why do cars keep crashing through this Aiken wall?

Latest News

MM
[FULL] Morning Mix- Wellness tips, McDonald’s uniforms, and more!
MM
Lil G's Wagons of Hope celebrates 10 years!
MM
Dr. Coffin explains how to save money on prescription drugs
Chauncey Thompson
2nd suspect arrested in Augusta slaying of 20-year-old