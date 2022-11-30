More than 500K Georgia voters cast their ballot in Senate runoff

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tuesday marked another record-breaking turnout for early voting. As of Tuesday evening, more than 500,000 people have cast their ballots statewide.

We were at one of the polling locations, where the lines were out the door most of the day.

The early voting numbers are steadily growing, something the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office says they were expecting.

“It’s not a shock so much. We knew there’d be a lot of interest in the race. There is only about a week of early voting versus three weeks because it’s a four-week runoff,” said Chief Operating Officer Gabriel Sterling.

They say the new four-week runoff time frame plays a huge part in the lines at the polls.

“We’re at a record. On Sunday, right at 90,000. It’s the biggest Sunday ever, compared to 37,000 which was the biggest Sunday before that. And then yesterday, we broke 300,000. And as of three o’clock today, we’re already at 200,000 statewide. So we’re on a pace to beat the record yet again today,” he said.

Within the first three days of early voting, more than 16,000 people in Richmond County have cast their vote.

Lee Neel is a voter. He said, “The future of the government depends on how you vote. That’s the basis of this country, selecting the people that you think are competent, and that can run the government and manage the government like we would hope it would be.”

The age group with the highest percentage of voter turnout in Richmond County is the 65-70 age group. Lee says it’s important for future generations to do the same.

“It’s their future. What the future is will depend on how they vote, or if they vote,” he said.

Something Voter Jonathan Dunn agrees with.

“The 65 and up, they’re voting right now. They won’t be here. They won’t be around in the future in 20 or 30 years or so. So I feel like it’s more important for my age group to get our voice out there and be heard so that we can get the representation that fits who we are, our demographic,” he said.

Sterling says campaign money is also playing a major role in voter turnout.

“It’s millions and millions and millions of dollars. All of us see it in our handheld devices, on our TVs, and hear it on our radios,” he said.

Senator Raphael Warnock takes the lead raising more than $175 million. Herschel Walker has raised more than $58 million.

But at the end of the day, it’s the numbers at the poll that count.

Sterling said: “Democrats know their vote counts. Republicans know their votes count. Independents know their votes count. That question is always there: what will happen? And turnouts will always affect that.”

Polls are open in Richmond County from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Gabriel says voters should plan to go earlier to avoid long wait times during rush hours.

