Local woman sought in deadly Florida hit-and-run

MIRAMAR, FL. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Miramar Police Department is seeking the public’s attention in locating a person of interest in a deadly Florida hit-and-run crash.

Janae Shaniece Lewis, 28, of North Augusta, S.C., is the registered driver of the car. Authorities say the incident happened on Nov. 27.

The police department has the vehicle.

According to the release, Lewis has been avoiding authorities.

Officials say she was last seen in the Augusta area driving a silver Chevy Malibu with Ga. tag XJH246.

Anyone with information on Lewis’ whereabouts is urged to contact Miramar Police at (954) 602-4000.

