Local ice cream parlor, Grinch spread holiday cheer and a little fear

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the arrival of Christmas, one unpleasant ‘who-hating’ grouch is settling down in North Augusta.

For the next few weekends, you and the family can catch the Grinch at a local ice cream parlor.

“We definitely slow down because it gets so much colder, so it definitely brings people in,” said Pink Dipper Manger Brynne Bickerstaff.

He says people don’t come to get ice cream as often when it’s cold out. So they figured people will come to see the Grinch.

“Some get pretty scared. We’ve had a lot of crying kids, you know, but some really love it,” said Bickerstaff.

The Grinch welcomed everyone with open arms, but some didn’t want to see him. Tj White didn’t know what to think.

“I was nervous because I thought he might take my ice cream, you know how he took the presents, but I remember that in the show his heart grew back,” he said.

Some still aren’t sure if this guy can actually be trusted. After seeing him spend all this time greeting people, White is convinced the Grinch is a changed creature.

“I’m pretty happy because his heart is much bigger now,” he said.

At this ice cream shop, the Grinch is stealing hearts... not Christmas. He’ll be there from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

