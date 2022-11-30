Submit Photos/Videos
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

‘I’m scared. I’m scared for her,’ says one Westside High parent

By Nick Viland
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dozens of parents were at Westside High School after reports of a lockdown came in.

This was a scary moment for everyone involved. A lot of unknowns led to a lot of worry and frustration.

“If she’s not with me, I feel like she’s not safe,” said Parent Michelle Kochman.

Kochman was scared, trying to find words to describe what happened. Like many other parents who rushed to Westside to pick up their students.

“My 9th grader, my daughter is a 9th-grade student, and I’m scared. I’m scared for her, so I’m picking her up now,” she said.

Parents know what school should be for students, but now parents worry if their kid will make it home.

MORE COVERAGE:

Lashanda Martin is another parent. She said, “High school is supposed to be a fun experience for you. Right now, it’s whether you come home today or tomorrow. Will that happen?”

Martin found out about the situation on Facebook. She understands Wednesday’s situation, but she says future situations may not be as lucky.

“I know of course today was a hoax, but tomorrow it may not be, so you always have to be ready. It’s just sad you have to go through this as parents and as children,” she said.

She says there was only one thing for her to do.

“The only thing I could think of was my son is in danger, get to my son,” said Martin.

Days like Wednesday made parents happy to be able to see their students return home.

Kochman said: “Oh very happy, I want her in my car.”

Martin said: “To see him, I wanted to cry, I think I did cry a little bit, but I’m just glad that he’s safe, and to see the other kids safe made it a little bit better.”

Parents are happy that everyone is okay, many parents said they did feel a little bit more at ease to send their kids back after seeing the heavy police response for a hoax.

