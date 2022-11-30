Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Girls’ flag football is the fastest growing sport in Georgia high schools

CBS46 News at 9 p.m. (M-F PeachtreeTV) - VOD
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Girls’ flag football is the fastest-growing sport in Georgia high schools, according to the Georgia High School Association.

Dunwoody High School senior Kate Perry joined her school’s team last year.

“I’ve tried so many sports in my life and it’s really such a unique experience,” Perry said.

According to Dunwoody High’s Coach Montez Swinney, the rise of the game doesn’t surprise him.

In his first year of coaching, 50 girls wanted to join the team and the number grows each year.

“I quit coaching boys football just because I had so much fun coaching these young ladies,” Swinney said.

It was the Atlanta Falcons and the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation that started working to elevate the sport six years ago.

The goal was to get girls flag football sanctioned to promote gender equality in sports at the high school level.

“Football is such an incredible, important sport for our state,” Amanda Dinkle, Atlanta Falcons Director of Community Relations, said. “And we said ‘why aren’t we giving girls access to play this too?”

What started in 2018 with 19 teams, has turned into close to 240 schools with girls’ flag football.

It is now an officially sanctioned sport with the Georgia High School Association as a varsity sport.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large law enforcement presence converged on Westside High School in Augusta on Nov. 30, 2022.
School shooting hoax leaves Westside teens, parents shaken
Here are some scenes in viral video of deputies and occupants of an Augusta home on Glenn Hills...
Watch viral video of confrontation with deputies in Augusta
From left: Anjelika Figueroa, DeMichael Dawson, Savannah Piazzi, Shonna Powell, and Dawson...
Deputies rescue beaten ‘sex slave’ kept in cage; 5 arrested
Tyquan Dukes
Augustan gets prison for killing sister while playing with gun
Janae Shaniece Lewis, 28.
Local woman sought in deadly Florida hit-and-run

Latest News

Thomas Jefferson Academy looks for 4th straight state title
Thomas Jefferson Academy looks for 4th straight state title
The Salvation Army
After a hard year for Salvation Army, businesses offer help
Early voting at the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building.
With 1 more day of early voting in Ga. Senate runoff, turnout stays strong
Westside High School shooting hoax could take a lasting toll on teens.
How to cope with trauma of Westside High shooting hoax
Westside
What parents can do in the aftermath of school shooting hoax