Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Firefighters rescue dog that fell into well

The fire department shared photos on Facebook of the rescue, with Hank giving one of the...
The fire department shared photos on Facebook of the rescue, with Hank giving one of the firefighters a “thank you” kiss.(City of Newport Fire Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Ore. (Gray News) – A scary situation ended happily for a dog in Oregon.

According to the City of Newport Fire Department, Hank the golden retriever fell down a well Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to rescue the dog, using a ladder and other necessary equipment to help Hank get out.

Firefighters responded to rescue the dog, using a ladder and other necessary equipment to help...
Firefighters responded to rescue the dog, using a ladder and other necessary equipment to help Hank get out.(City of Newport Fire Department)

After the rescue, although wet and cold, the fire department said Hank was “as happy as can be.”

The fire department shared photos on Facebook of the rescue, with Hank giving one of the firefighters a “thank you” kiss.

Newport is located on the central coast of Oregon.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large law enforcement presence converged on Westside High School in Augusta on Nov. 30, 2022.
‘Our students and staff are safe’: Threat puts Westside on lockdown
Here are some scenes in viral video of deputies and occupants of an Augusta home on Glenn Hills...
Watch viral video of confrontation with deputies in Augusta
Early voting at the Diamond Lakes community center on Nov. 27, 2022, for the Georgia Senate...
In Georgia Senate runoff, here’s what the numbers are telling us
The ITEAM uncovered new information about a deadly police chase that killed a local mother of...
I-TEAM: New details on deadly police chase that killed mother of 2
An inflatable dragon is back to fill the gap in a wall along Whiskey Road in Aiken that keeps...
Why do cars keep crashing through this Aiken wall?

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive to attend the National Christmas...
LIVE: Bidens attend 100th lighting of the National Christmas Tree
Ellis Street
Ellis Street residents are tired of wading through their yards
Jalen Kitna, 19, is seen in an Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Florida Gators quarterback charged with possession of child porn
Border authorities seized more than 400 fake Super Bowl championship rings that were headed to...
Officers seize more than 400 counterfeit Super Bowl rings in shipment from China
FILE - Dr. Caitlin Bernard, a reproductive health care provider, speaks during an abortion...
AG: Penalize doctor who spoke of Ohio 10-year-old’s abortion