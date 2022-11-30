Submit Photos/Videos
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Elementary schooler goes viral dancing at Clemson game

Meet the young Clemson fan who is capturing the hearts of tiger fans everywhere
By Brookley Cromer
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - You may have seen Carter Wiley busting a move in the stands at Clemson games.

Videos of the elementary schooler from Duncan are going viral, capturing the hearts of Tiger fans and people around the nation.

Racking up more than a million views on social media, a dance cam at Memorial Stadium is making the seven-year-old an overnight sensation.

Carter’s mom, Jessica Wiley said it is all happening almost overnight. “My phone’s always blowing up now. Have you seen him here? Have you seen him on this social media? Have you seen this video?”

“I didn’t think it was going to be that popular. I didn’t even expect him to get on ESPN. I just thought it was going to stay in Clemson,” Carter’s 10-year-old brother, Braylen said.

Carter loves sports, playing video games, and the Clemson Tigers. When the camera comes on, he’s a full-blow entertainer.

“He always captures everybody’s attention wherever he is because he’s having a good time, laughing. He’s always dancing if there’s music,” Jessica Wiley said.

A cameraman first locked in on Carter this month at the Louisville-Clemson game.

“He just happened to be at the right place at the right time and the cameraman saw his dancing,” Jessica Wiley said, “Then, the crowd ends up loving him.”

Fans go wild seeing the second grader on the Jumbotron.

“Get the players to be good by pumping them up,” Carter said.

The camera found him again and again at the games against Miami and South Carolina.

“I said, I’ve been going to the games a long time boys, and to my knowledge, I’ve never seen them take somebody from the stands and let them go on the field during the game,” Carter’s dad, Brent Wiley said.

Last week, Carter got to be part of it all.

“He got to walk along the hill, giving high five’s to the students, cheerleaders, and police officers. Once we got to the visitor’s side they told him, we want you to dance along the goal line.”

For this kid, he’s just doing what he loves in one of his favorite places.

“Having fun on the field and watching myself dancing all the way to the other side,” Carter said.

