Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

LIVE: Bidens attend 100th lighting of the National Christmas Tree

President Joe Biden and the first lady attend the 100th National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony on the Ellipse. (POOL)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will be ushering in the holiday season with the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony.

The official ceremony is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on the Ellipse.

This year’s event marks the 100th lighting of the National Christmas Tree. This will be the Bidens’ second year participating in the tradition.

The tradition began with former President Calvin Coolidge on Christmas Eve 1923, according to the National Parks Service. Coolidge lit a 48-foot Balsam fir from Vermont with red, white and green electric bulbs, sparking a timeless tradition.

This year a 27-foot white fir will be featured, The Washington Examiner reported, after its predecessor suffered a fungal disease that resulted in its removal.

While tickets for the ceremony have already been distributed through a lottery system, the tree will be opened to the public starting Dec. 2 until Jan. 1.

The Christmas spirit is already in full swing at the White House with Jill Biden unveiling the holiday theme, “We The People,” on Monday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large law enforcement presence converged on Westside High School in Augusta on Nov. 30, 2022.
‘Our students and staff are safe’: Threat puts Westside on lockdown
Here are some scenes in viral video of deputies and occupants of an Augusta home on Glenn Hills...
Watch viral video of confrontation with deputies in Augusta
Early voting at the Diamond Lakes community center on Nov. 27, 2022, for the Georgia Senate...
In Georgia Senate runoff, here’s what the numbers are telling us
The ITEAM uncovered new information about a deadly police chase that killed a local mother of...
I-TEAM: New details on deadly police chase that killed mother of 2
An inflatable dragon is back to fill the gap in a wall along Whiskey Road in Aiken that keeps...
Why do cars keep crashing through this Aiken wall?

Latest News

Ellis Street
Ellis Street residents are tired of wading through their yards
Jalen Kitna, 19, is seen in an Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Florida Gators quarterback charged with possession of child porn
Border authorities seized more than 400 fake Super Bowl championship rings that were headed to...
Officers seize more than 400 counterfeit Super Bowl rings in shipment from China
FILE - Dr. Caitlin Bernard, a reproductive health care provider, speaks during an abortion...
AG: Penalize doctor who spoke of Ohio 10-year-old’s abortion