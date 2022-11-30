Augustan gets prison for killing sister while playing with gun

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta 18-year-old was sentenced to prison this week after pleading guilty in his sister’s death, according to prosecutors.

Tyquan Dukes accidentally shot his sister Meshela Dukes, 18, in the head as he was playing with a gun on Sept. 22, 2021, at a residence in the 1500 block of Central Avenue, according to authorities.

He was soon arrested and booked into Richmond County jail on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter and possession of firearm or knife during a crime.

On Monday, he pleaded guilty to those crimes, expressing remorse.

Under his sentencing as a first offender, Dukes received nine years in prison followed by six years of probation.

