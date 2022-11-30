30 Georgia educators, individuals receive $20,000 grant

Submit Photos/Videos
By Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - McDonald’s owners and operators across the state of Georgia selected 30 deserving educators and individuals as recipients of a Golden Grant.

Andy Harrelson, president of Business Unit 37, states, “The hard work of teachers and community leaders on behalf of our students is immensely appreciated. The Golden Grants program is a great opportunity to support educators that impact our next generation of leaders.”

Those who represent programs and organizations that fuel the imagination, education, and growth of students will receive $20,000, to positively impact the lives of thousands of students, according to authorities.

“Our youth are vital to the pulse of our communities, and we recognize the importance of supporting education in our neighborhoods,” Harrelson said.

MORE | Strom Thurmond students receive $51,000 in scholarships

Activities that qualified for a Golden Grant include arts and crafts programs, education initiatives, mentorship and empowerment programs, after-school programs, community service outreach, sporting programs, technology, and COVID-19 relief efforts.

This year, 30 Golden Grants will be awarded based on creativity, innovation, need, and hands-on application of projects in Georgia.

Local winners:

  • Tamara Bartschi, Martinez Elementary School
  • David Phillips, Greenbrier Middle School
  • Melanie Delancey, Lincoln County Elementary School
  • Stacey Abney, Monte Sano Elementary
  • DeCara Brown, Richmond County Juvenile Court

Georgia winners:

  • Erin Turner, Richmond Hill High School
  • Brandy Trimm, McAllister Elementary School
  • Rick Lemyre, Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia
  • Sara Williams, Marshpoint Elementary
  • Kathy Schmidt, Brock Elementary School
  • Kelli Horton, Savannah Arts Academy
  • Errykka Dupass, Girls Inc. of Columbus & Phenix-Russell
  • Kason Cox, Chattahoochee County Middle Schools
  • Latila Slay, JHC Butler Elementary
  • Jessica Prosper, Coastal Middle School
  • Janey Robideau, Gould Elementary
  • Rachel Frisbie, Monroe County Extension/ 4-H
  • Jacob Baxter, Southwest Middle School
  • Louise Anderson, Rincon Elementary School
  • Melissa Greene, Girls on the Run NonProfit
  • Dallas Martin, Twin Oaks Elementary
  • Shannon DeReus, LCMSW
  • Ethan Carey, Dougherty County School
  • Dawn Parrish, New Hampstead K-8
  • Susan Culver, Windsor Forest Elementary
  • Sandra Wolff, Bloomingdale Elementary
  • Melissa Paul, Lee County School System
  • Sherry Turoski, Kinchafoonee Primary School
  • Melanie West, John W. Hubert Middle School
  • Tamara Hicks, Columbus (GA) Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc

For more information, visit online.

