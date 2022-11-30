30 Georgia educators, individuals receive $20,000 grant

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - McDonald’s owners and operators across the state of Georgia selected 30 deserving educators and individuals as recipients of a Golden Grant.

Andy Harrelson, president of Business Unit 37, states, “The hard work of teachers and community leaders on behalf of our students is immensely appreciated. The Golden Grants program is a great opportunity to support educators that impact our next generation of leaders.”

Those who represent programs and organizations that fuel the imagination, education, and growth of students will receive $20,000, to positively impact the lives of thousands of students, according to authorities.

“Our youth are vital to the pulse of our communities, and we recognize the importance of supporting education in our neighborhoods,” Harrelson said.

Activities that qualified for a Golden Grant include arts and crafts programs, education initiatives, mentorship and empowerment programs, after-school programs, community service outreach, sporting programs, technology, and COVID-19 relief efforts.

This year, 30 Golden Grants will be awarded based on creativity, innovation, need, and hands-on application of projects in Georgia.

Local winners:

Tamara Bartschi, Martinez Elementary School

David Phillips, Greenbrier Middle School

Melanie Delancey, Lincoln County Elementary School

Stacey Abney, Monte Sano Elementary

DeCara Brown, Richmond County Juvenile Court

Georgia winners:

Erin Turner, Richmond Hill High School

Brandy Trimm, McAllister Elementary School

Rick Lemyre, Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia

Sara Williams, Marshpoint Elementary

Kathy Schmidt, Brock Elementary School

Kelli Horton, Savannah Arts Academy

Errykka Dupass, Girls Inc. of Columbus & Phenix-Russell

Kason Cox, Chattahoochee County Middle Schools

Latila Slay, JHC Butler Elementary

Jessica Prosper, Coastal Middle School

Janey Robideau, Gould Elementary

Rachel Frisbie, Monroe County Extension/ 4-H

Jacob Baxter, Southwest Middle School

Louise Anderson, Rincon Elementary School

Melissa Greene, Girls on the Run NonProfit

Dallas Martin, Twin Oaks Elementary

Shannon DeReus, LCMSW

Ethan Carey, Dougherty County School

Dawn Parrish, New Hampstead K-8

Susan Culver, Windsor Forest Elementary

Sandra Wolff, Bloomingdale Elementary

Melissa Paul, Lee County School System

Sherry Turoski, Kinchafoonee Primary School

Melanie West, John W. Hubert Middle School

Tamara Hicks, Columbus (GA) Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc

