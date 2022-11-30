Submit Photos/Videos
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

2 arrested after gunshot fired in Columbia County

From left: Angelica Horton and Samuel Friscia
By Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies arrested two people over a gunfire incident last week in Columbia County.

It happened just after 8:10 a.m. Nov. 23 in the 4000 block of Evans to Locks Road, according to deputies.

Witnesses said they saw a man get out of a Subaru sport utility vehicle in the parking lot of the Evans Animal Hospital, then start walking west toward a gas station. A woman driving the SUV followed him and pulled up next to him, leveled a gun and shot, according to witnesses. The man on the sidewalk ducked but didn’t appear to have been hit.

MORE | 2nd suspect arrested in Augusta slaying of 20-year-old

The man then got into the SUV, which drove to a nearby dumpster, where the man got out and threw something in that made a clanging noise, witnesses said. About a minute later, he jumped into the dumpster to retrieve the item.

Based on the clanging sound, witnesses believe the item was the gun, according to deputies.

Video evidence corroborated witness accounts, according to deputies.

Deputies spoke to the man and woman in the SUV, identified as Samuel Friscia, 32, and Angelica Horton, 28.

Deputies said they found an unloaded gun in a seat and a cartridge casing and unspent bullet on the floorboard.

Friscia and Horton denied a shot was fired and claimed they’d only been in a verbal dispute, according to deputies.

MORE | ‘Our students and staff are safe’: Threat puts Westside on lockdown

Both were arrested.

Horton was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, according to authorities.

Friscia was charged with firearm possession by a convicted felon and willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer due to his attempt to conceal evidence of a crime and his refusal to cooperate with deputies, according to authorities.

Horton and Friscia – both documented as felons in Montana – were booked into Columbia County jail.

