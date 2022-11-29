Submit Photos/Videos
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Why do cars keep crashing through this Aiken wall?

By Nick Viland
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a wall alongside Whiskey Road in Aiken that seems to be attracting cars right into it.

We know this is the second time the wall at Coker Spring Road has been hit in two weeks. It’s it’s happened several times before that.

This time, a car went right through it, leaving a hole in the side of the wall.

I-TEAM | New details on deadly police chase that killed mother of 2

The owner of the property has experience with covering this up.

In 2019 when a car went into the wall, an inflatable dragon was put in the gash in the wall to help cover it up. Now with this incident, the dragon is back.

This time, it’s a Christmas-themed one.

“This has happened almost five times in the last two years, so it’s gotten to the point where it’s kind of ridiculous,” said Andrew Siders, an Aiken County Council member.

“I feel bad for the homeowners. It’s gotten to the point where it’s ridiculous,” he said.

We’re trying to figure out why this keeps happening.

We’ve reached out to the South Carolina Department of Transportation for answers.

An inflatable dragon is back to fill the gap in a wall along Whiskey Road in Aiken that keeps getting hit by cars.(WRDW)

