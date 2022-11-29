Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Watch viral video of confrontation with deputies in Augusta

Here's a video of the Glenn Hills Drive confrontation that happened early Nov. 28, 2022.
By Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A confrontation between deputies and the occupants of an Augusta home was captured on a video that’s been shared widely on social media, getting hundreds of thousands of views in about a day.

It happened after 2:30 a.m. Monday, according to a report from Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

In an incident report, deputies said they’d gone to the home in the 2600 block of Glenn Hills Drive to check on the well-being of an occupant.

MORE | Will extra money help sheriff turn back crime surge?

Deputies told the people inside the home to come outside, and one of the deputies used her foot to keep the door from closing.

In the incident report, deputies indicate they thought it was necessary for the occupants to come outside so the deputies could talk with the person they were seeking “to ensure her well-being and check for any other injured parties.”

“Additionally,” deputies wrote, “the residence needed to be secured as a potential crime scene so that no evidence could be destroyed.”

The video shows that the people in the home didn’t want to come out and didn’t believe they had to, at least without proper documentation by the deputies.

MORE | Augusta moves forward on allowing new strip clubs

During the confrontation, the woman apparently recording the video repeatedly asked deputies for their badge numbers and names. They didn’t appear to provide them verbally.

Ultimately, the deputies went into the home and detained the occupants.

We asked the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office about whether deputies must provide a badge number.

“There is no policy or law that says we have to give any number,” an agency spokesperson said. “Only that we identify ourselves by name when asked.”

MORE | 2 suspects arrested after Augusta kidnapping incident

Here’s the rule:

3.12 Self identification: An officer will give their name and assignment to any person who may inquire and this will be done in a civil manner. The exception to this rule is a situation in which it would jeopardize the safety of an officer.

The people inside the home were not arrested but were detained.

The welfare check was prompted after a man showed up at Doctors Hospital with a stabbing injury.

Deputies said they ultimately learned the stabbing took place outside the home in a confrontation in which the stabbing patient was the aggressor.

The stabbing patient, his girlfriend and another person had gone to the home to check on a friend, and she was the same person deputies were trying to check on.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ITEAM uncovered new information about a deadly police chase that killed a local mother of...
I-TEAM: New details on deadly police chase that killed mother of 2
Early voting at the Diamond Lakes community center on Nov. 27, 2022, for the Georgia Senate...
In Georgia Senate runoff, here’s what the numbers are telling us
Augusta crime
34-year-old man shot dead at Azalea Park Apartments in Augusta
Judge Michael N. Annis dies after 16 years of serving as a judge.
Columbia County Superior Court Judge Michael N. Annis dies
South Carolina Highway Patrol
2-vehicle crash kills 1, injures 2 near Johnston

Latest News

Augusta moves forward on allowing new strip clubs
Augusta moves forward on allowing new strip clubs
An inflatable dragon is back to fill the gap in a wall along Whiskey Road in Aiken that keeps...
Why do cars keep crashing through this Aiken wall?
See North Augusta's tree-lighting ceremony
See North Augusta's tree-lighting ceremony
Why do cars keep crashing through this Aiken wall?
Why do cars keep crashing through this Aiken wall?
What the Tech: What are the top Google gift searches?