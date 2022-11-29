Watch viral video of confrontation with deputies in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A confrontation between deputies and the occupants of an Augusta home was captured on a video that’s been shared widely on social media, getting hundreds of thousands of views in about a day.

It happened after 2:30 a.m. Monday, according to a report from Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

In an incident report, deputies said they’d gone to the home in the 2600 block of Glenn Hills Drive to check on the well-being of an occupant.

Deputies told the people inside the home to come outside, and one of the deputies used her foot to keep the door from closing.

In the incident report, deputies indicate they thought it was necessary for the occupants to come outside so the deputies could talk with the person they were seeking “to ensure her well-being and check for any other injured parties.”

“Additionally,” deputies wrote, “the residence needed to be secured as a potential crime scene so that no evidence could be destroyed.”

The video shows that the people in the home didn’t want to come out and didn’t believe they had to, at least without proper documentation by the deputies.

During the confrontation, the woman apparently recording the video repeatedly asked deputies for their badge numbers and names. They didn’t appear to provide them verbally.

Ultimately, the deputies went into the home and detained the occupants.

We asked the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office about whether deputies must provide a badge number.

“There is no policy or law that says we have to give any number,” an agency spokesperson said. “Only that we identify ourselves by name when asked.”

Here’s the rule:

3.12 Self identification: An officer will give their name and assignment to any person who may inquire and this will be done in a civil manner. The exception to this rule is a situation in which it would jeopardize the safety of an officer.

The people inside the home were not arrested but were detained.

The welfare check was prompted after a man showed up at Doctors Hospital with a stabbing injury.

Deputies said they ultimately learned the stabbing took place outside the home in a confrontation in which the stabbing patient was the aggressor.

The stabbing patient, his girlfriend and another person had gone to the home to check on a friend, and she was the same person deputies were trying to check on.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.