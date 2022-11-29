Submit Photos/Videos
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Vehicle accident shuts down lanes at Gordon Highway intersection

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
By Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to Gordon Highway and Highland Avenue due to an accident Tuesday evening.

According to officials, a vehicle struck one of the poles of the traffic signal, causing the traffic signals to fall into the intersection.

MORE | Why do cars keep crashing through this Aiken wall?

Gordon Highway is shut down in both directions at that intersection.

Traffic coming eastbound is being diverted to Sibley Road, and traffic westbound is being diverted at the east end of Milledgeville Road.

Please seek an alternate route if possible.

