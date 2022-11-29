Vehicle accident shuts down lanes at Gordon Highway intersection

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to Gordon Highway and Highland Avenue due to an accident Tuesday evening.

According to officials, a vehicle struck one of the poles of the traffic signal, causing the traffic signals to fall into the intersection.

Gordon Highway is shut down in both directions at that intersection.

Traffic coming eastbound is being diverted to Sibley Road, and traffic westbound is being diverted at the east end of Milledgeville Road.

Please seek an alternate route if possible.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.