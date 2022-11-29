Toys for Tots in need of more donations in Aiken, Augusta

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Toys for Tots needs your help this Giving Tuesday.

We were in Aiken, where the local chapter is hoping the community will be able to give so there are enough toys to go around.

Coordinators in Augusta and Aiken say there is an increased need for toy donations and monetary donations.

As both warehouses are seeing an overwhelming number of applicants, they say they need the communities to help to fill these boxes with more toys.

With more than 2,000 applicants in Aiken and more than 900 in Augusta, the need for toys to go under the tree for Christmas has expanded this year.

Just last week, Toys for Tots in Augusta had only 150 donations. While that number has slightly gone up, they say they are still in great need.

“The need is still great, and the need is still greater for the six years and up as always,” said Augusta Coordinator Anne Woods.

Coordinators in Aiken say their donations are so low, the toys they are sorting now are from donations made after Christmas 2021. With so many children to serve, they’re concerned they won’t be able to give out as many toys as they have in the past.

Norma Ferlin, Toys for Tots volunteer, Marine Corps 939 quartermaster, said: “This has been a program that has been very close to my heart for many years, and it’s sad to think that we have to cut back because of lack of donations.”

Toys for Tots in Aiken has partnered with the Salvation Army Angel Tree, intending to give each child 10 toys this Christmas. They say they’ve never seen donations so low, but despite this problem, they’re still making sure every child has something under the tree.

If you want to donate to toys for tots in Augusta, visit Toys for Tots. You can donate money or visit participating businesses across the area, like our News 12 NBC 26 Lobby.

You can do the same for Toys for Tots in Aiken or donate to the Salvation Army Angel Tree registry in partnership with Walmart. All donations through the registry have free shipping.

