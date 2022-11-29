Submit Photos/Videos
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Toys for Tots donations dive from 50,000 to 150 so far

By Taylor Martin
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Toys for Tots program is celebrating 75 years, but this is a tough one.

Locally, the Marine Corps program gave out 50,000 toys for Christmas, but so far this year, only 150 toys have been donated.

This year, Toys for Tots has multiple drop-off locations in Augusta, one being in the News 12 NBC 26 lobby at Riverwatch Parkway and Cabela Drive near the Costco.

You can donate Monday through Dec. 14 Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Since the program started collecting toys on Oct. 1, it’s been quite the struggle.

Local coordinator Anne Woods said the program has received almost 1,000 applicants this year. She worries that without donations from the community, the program won’t be able to get toys to everyone it serves.

“No child should be left behind, and on Christmas morning,” Woods said. “Every child should have at least two brand new toys.”

They’re urging those who have applied to come and turn in their paperwork so it can be processed. Toys for Tots has drop-off locations along Washington Road and Furys Ferry Road at Walmart and Walgreens and its warehouse on 15th Street.

You can apply for toys and make a monetary donation on their website. Toys for Tots is urgently in need of toys for older children ages 6 and up.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

