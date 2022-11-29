Submit Photos/Videos
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Sardis police officer taken to hospital after fight with suspect

By Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Late Monday night, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office was called to assist a Sardis police officer that was involved in a fight with a suspect.

According to authorities, the male officer was responding to a family disturbance.

He is being treated at Burke Health for non-life-threatening injuries sustained as he attempted to arrest the subject.

2 suspects arrested after Augusta kidnapping incident

No shots were fired in this incident. The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction of travel, according to authorities.

Officials say warrants will be obtained.

Burke County says this is not their case and only assisted in looking for the suspect. They directed us to the Sardis Police Department for more information.

