Overturned 18-wheeler causes lane closures on Mike Padgett Highway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies on are scene of an overturned 18-wheeler on Mike Padgett Highway and Doug Barnard Highway.

According the dispatch, the call came in at 5:02 a.m.

A fuel leak has been reported, as well as injuries.

As of 7:03 a.m., the truck has been moved upright and one northbound lane is closed at this time.

