Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Overturned 18-wheeler causes lane closures on Mike Padgett Highway

Richmond County deputies on are scene of an overturned 18-wheeler on Mike Padgett Highway and...
Richmond County deputies on are scene of an overturned 18-wheeler on Mike Padgett Highway and Doug Barnard Highway.(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies on are scene of an overturned 18-wheeler on Mike Padgett Highway and Doug Barnard Highway.

According the dispatch, the call came in at 5:02 a.m.

A fuel leak has been reported, as well as injuries.

As of 7:03 a.m., the truck has been moved upright and one northbound lane is closed at this time.

