Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Man hospitalized after collision involving several cows, police say

Oklahoma authorities say a man was sent to the hospital after his vehicle collided with several...
Oklahoma authorities say a man was sent to the hospital after his vehicle collided with several cows.(ChrisVanLennepPhoto via Canva)
By Cade Taylor and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOTEBO, Okla. (KSWO/Gray News) - Authorities in Oklahoma say a man was injured in a crash that involved several cows on Monday.

KSWO reports the man hit three cows that were in the middle of the road while he was driving that evening in Kiowa County.

Police said the man’s vehicle veered off the roadway and rolled after it struck the animals.

Authorities did not immediately identify the man involved in the crash but said he was taken to a hospital in stable condition with arm and internal injuries.

No immediate word was given if the cows survived the collision.

Copyright 2022 KSWO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ITEAM uncovered new information about a deadly police chase that killed a local mother of...
I-TEAM: New details on deadly police chase that killed mother of 2
Early voting at the Diamond Lakes community center on Nov. 27, 2022, for the Georgia Senate...
In Georgia Senate runoff, here’s what the numbers are telling us
Augusta crime
34-year-old man shot dead at Azalea Park Apartments in Augusta
Judge Michael N. Annis dies after 16 years of serving as a judge.
Columbia County Superior Court Judge Michael N. Annis dies
South Carolina Highway Patrol
2-vehicle crash kills 1, injures 2 near Johnston

Latest News

Christian Pulisic of the United States, right, shoots to score his sides first goal past Iran's...
Pulisic goal advances US in World Cup with 1-0 win over Iran
FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters outside the White House,...
Court says Trump aide Meadows must testify in election probe
Tiger Woods painted an uncertain picture about how much golf he can play, saying Tuesday that...
Tiger Woods doesn’t ‘have much left in this leg’ to compete
Texas argues Biden immigration policy is illegal in U.S. Supreme Court
Texas argues Biden immigration policy is illegal in U.S. Supreme Court