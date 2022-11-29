Local 5th graders learn how to cook in the kitchen

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - At Warrenville Elementary, some fifth graders are whipping up some life skills by learning to cook in the kitchen.

We stopped by and found out more about the program.

Karen Reed is getting ready to feed more than 200 kids. How does she do it?

“A lot of work and a lot of help,” she said.

And now, she has extra help. Once a week, fifth-grade teachers choose a couple of students to join her in the kitchen.

“It gives them something to look forward to as a reward for, you know, having good behavior,” said Reed.

It all started one day at lunch when a student asked for some ketchup.

“Just joking around, I told him that there was no ketchup left, that he would have to come in the kitchen and make it from scratch, and he was just… the expression on his face was like really,” she exclaimed.

Fast forward a few months, and he’s in the kitchen helping make lunch for his classmates. After seeing students are interested in this, Reed created ‘Kids in the Kitchen.’

Through this program, they can learn skills like prepping, cooking, and following recipes.

“They seem to enjoy it, I’m hoping they learn,” said Reed.

Reed says it’s great for the kids and her too.

“It’s heartwarming. It just makes me happy working with the kids,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.