Lawyers announce $10M settlement related to death of young basketball player

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The family of Imani Bell, the 16-year-old basketball player who died following a school-mandated outdoor workout in August of 2019, announced Tuesday that they have agreed to a $10 million settlement with the Clayton County School District that resolves the civil case they filed in 2021, according to a press release from the family’s lawyers.

The settlement, which is thought to be the largest of its kind in the history of U.S. high school athletics, also stipulates that the Elite Sports Academy gymnasium will be renamed in Imani’s honor. A special ceremony will be held at the gym today at 4 p.m. to commemorate the renaming.

Bell was a junior at Elite Scholars Academy and played varsity girls’ basketball. Prior to her death, she participated in team-mandated conditioning drills in “extreme heat.”

She collapsed while running up the football stadium’s steps. She was taken to Southern Regional Hospital where she died later that day of heat-related cardiac arrest and kidney failure.

An autopsy was conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations that revealed Imani had no preexisting conditions and that her death was solely attributed to heatstroke caused by strenuous physical exertion in extreme temperatures.

According to the lawsuit, the school did not follow the Georgia High School Association’s “clearly-defined guidelines regarding protocols to follow when measuring for the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature standard.” If they had followed the guidelines, the practice would have been canceled, according to the family’s lawyers.

In August 2021, a Clayton County Grand Jury indicted ESA head basketball coach Larosa Maria Walker-Asekere and assistant coach Dwight Broom Palmer on second-degree murder charges as well as several other charges. The criminal case is ongoing.

