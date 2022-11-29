Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Georgia Tech student wins Mini Cooper, $35,750 on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Quincy Howard
Quincy Howard(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One Georgia Tech student has a few reasons to celebrate today after winning big on “Wheel of Fortune.”

Quincy Howard, a sophomore at Georgia Tech, took the top spot during the show’s Monday night episode-part of an ongoing “college week” series, winning $35,750 and a brand-new Mini Cooper.

In the final round, Howard’s winning puzzle category was “People.” Within 10 seconds, he correctly answered “Kids at play”.

His monetary winnings were $69,600.

Quincy’s former high school, Dublin City schools, congratulated the young man on Facebook “Way to go Quincy!!! You cleaned up at Wheel of Fortune! You continue to make the Green and Gold beam with Irish Pride! ☘️”

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ITEAM uncovered new information about a deadly police chase that killed a local mother of...
I-TEAM: New details on deadly police chase that killed mother of 2
Early voting at the Diamond Lakes community center on Nov. 27, 2022, for the Georgia Senate...
In Georgia Senate runoff, here’s what the numbers are telling us
Augusta crime
34-year-old man shot dead at Azalea Park Apartments in Augusta
Judge Michael N. Annis dies after 16 years of serving as a judge.
Columbia County Superior Court Judge Michael N. Annis dies
South Carolina Highway Patrol
2-vehicle crash kills 1, injures 2 near Johnston

Latest News

Deputies and EMS responded to a home on Estate Court at approximately 7:39 a.m. to a report of...
Deputies investigate Orangeburg Co. man’s death as suspicious
North Augusta Christmas tree lighting
See North Augusta’s tree-lighting ceremony
RCSO CHAMPS Program
Youth program encourages Richmond Co. kids to stay out of trouble
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Vehicle accident shuts down lanes at Gordon Highway intersection
CHAMPS program encourages Richmond County kids to stay out of trouble
CHAMPS program encourages Richmond County kids to stay out of trouble