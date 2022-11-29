Georgia Tech student wins Mini Cooper, $35,750 on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One Georgia Tech student has a few reasons to celebrate today after winning big on “Wheel of Fortune.”

Quincy Howard, a sophomore at Georgia Tech, took the top spot during the show’s Monday night episode-part of an ongoing “college week” series, winning $35,750 and a brand-new Mini Cooper.

In the final round, Howard’s winning puzzle category was “People.” Within 10 seconds, he correctly answered “Kids at play”.

His monetary winnings were $69,600.

Quincy’s former high school, Dublin City schools, congratulated the young man on Facebook “Way to go Quincy!!! You cleaned up at Wheel of Fortune! You continue to make the Green and Gold beam with Irish Pride! ☘️”

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.