Georgia lawmakers create first legislative Asian American Pacific Islander Caucus

A "Vote Here" sign sits in front of an election site in Nov. 2020.
A "Vote Here" sign sits in front of an election site in Nov. 2020.(Tony Webster / CC BY 2.0)
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia state lawmakers created the first formal legislative Asian American Pacific Islander Caucus.

According to a press release from state officials, the bipartisan AAPI caucus will be made up of AAPI members of the Georgia House and Senate, with 12 founding members and 11 voting members for the 2023 legislative session.

Advocates told Atlanta News First, this is a step in the right direction for issues that matter to the community.

“This caucus can focus on doing several things that I think are going to be very favorable for the community moving forward,” Varun Nikore, AAPI Victory Alliance executive director, said.

According to Nikore, this caucus will help increase representation within the government as well as have an indirect impact on voter turnout.

“I think when these legislators present the united front, obviously in their campaigns as well as what they do in their official capacities,” he said. “Yes, this could have an indirect effect.”

Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders are Georgia’s fastest-growing ethnic group, according to the 2020 US Census.

According to the press release from state officials, Georgia will have the most AAPI legislators of any state legislature in the country starting in 2023.

